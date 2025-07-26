Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Vimeo worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vimeo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0%

VMEO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

