Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

