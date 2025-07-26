Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $417,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after buying an additional 158,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,792,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ALGN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.