TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $307,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

