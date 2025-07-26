TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,584,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,171 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,286,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 2.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2%

BN stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 241.38 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.