TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,867 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $494,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

