TD Asset Management Inc Sells 777,435 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,188,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777,435 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $862,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 94.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

