TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $288,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

