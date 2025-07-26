O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $235,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

