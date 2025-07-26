Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

