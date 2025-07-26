Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 45.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 354.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 248,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

