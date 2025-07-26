Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2%

DAL stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

