American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AEP opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.