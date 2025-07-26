Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,034 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,287,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of ARM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.06. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

