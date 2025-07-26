CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $839,574,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,742,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.67 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.