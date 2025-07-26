Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,155 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,724,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.64 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

