AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CoStar Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 295,163 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 371.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

