AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.9%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock valued at $218,696,575. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.