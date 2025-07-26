Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 631 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

