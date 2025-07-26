Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,167 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

