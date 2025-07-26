AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

