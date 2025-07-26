Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,648 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 2,346.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,108,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.15 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. This trade represents a 51.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

