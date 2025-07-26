AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 16,567.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $47.68 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.