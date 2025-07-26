AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

