AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

