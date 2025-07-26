AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 482.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

