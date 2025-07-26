Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

