Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.38 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

