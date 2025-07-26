AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,067 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

