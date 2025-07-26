AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after acquiring an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 575,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.