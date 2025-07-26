Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

