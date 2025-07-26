BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.