Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $218,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0918 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

