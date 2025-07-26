BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $139.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

