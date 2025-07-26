Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $434.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

