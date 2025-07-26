Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Increased by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.