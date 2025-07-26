BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

