BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $91.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

