Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Trimmed by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

