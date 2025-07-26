Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 289 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2,319.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $380.04 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $396.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.