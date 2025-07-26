BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNQ stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

