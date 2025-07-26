Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

