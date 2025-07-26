Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

