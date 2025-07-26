Burney Co. Increases Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Burney Co. raised its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $531,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock worth $24,388,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

