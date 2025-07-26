Burney Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,068,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.