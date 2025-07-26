Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 100,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $241.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

