Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 36.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.