Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 82,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

