Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,363,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,384,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $12,111,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE:WD opened at $76.38 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
