Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $776,000 in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,627 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,871,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after acquiring an additional 941,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND opened at $21.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

